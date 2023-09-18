Pentagon to order more Carl-Gustaf weapons systems

Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab announced on Monday that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has expanded a current framework agreement with Saab for AT4 systems and Carl-Gustaf ammunition.

As noted by the company, a new order has also been signed valued at $104.9 million with deliveries during 2024-2026.

The Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) framework agreement was originally signed in 2019. The extension will allow the U.S. customer to place orders of Saab’s world-leading close combat solutions for up to an additional $422 million.

The new order within the framework agreement includes AT4CS RS systems and the latest high explosive round for Carl-Gustaf Weapon System, HE 448, designated as HE 441E in the U.S. This latest order will support the U.S. Army, U.S. Special Operations Command and the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Saab’s shoulder-launched weapons and munitions are unmatched for their effectiveness against a wide range of tactical targets and dramatically improve the survivability of warfighters,” said Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the U.S. “The DoD’s expanded commitment to our close combat solutions validates Saab’s focus on delivering innovative, advanced products that can evolve to meet the long-term needs of our partners. We’re incredibly proud that the U.S. Armed Forces has extended our partnership for close combat systems, which will now exceed four decades and endure for years to come.”

“We are proud that our combat solutions are making a difference for our customers. The expansion of the framework agreement further strengthens our position as a trusted U.S. partner and ensures the armed forces can use AT4CS RS and Carl-Gustaf for years to come,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

The AT4CS RS is a man-portable and fully disposable anti-armor system that provides the U.S. Armed Forces with a proven, flexible Shoulder-Launched Munition (SLM). Beginning with the U.S. Army in 1985, Saab has delivered more than 700,000 AT4 systems in the U.S. Fifteen countries around the world currently deploy the AT4CS RS and or its variants.

The Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle is a Multi-purpose Anti-armor Anti-personnel Weapon System (MAAWS) that offers warfighters a highly flexible, single-weapon system for any combat situation on the modern battlefield. The Carl-Gustaf M4 is compatible with advanced fire control devices and specialized ammunition, such as the HE 448 (designated as HE 441E in the U.S), which provides increased efficiency and greater accuracy. The multi-role fuse on HE 448 (designated as HE 441E in the U.S) can be used in impact mode to destroy soft-skinned vehicles and other semi-hardened targets, or in airburst mode to allow neutralization of infantry in the open or in open trenches.

Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations.