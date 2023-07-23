Sunday, July 23, 2023
Oshkosh Defense gets $57 million EHETS trailer contract

By Colton Jones
Image credit: Broshuis BV

Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a $57 million contract to provide the U.S. Army with EHETS trailers.

According to a press release from Oshkosh, the company has received a new order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) to produce 116 Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System (EHETS) trailers.

As noted by the company, Oshkosh will execute the order with support from its subcontractor, Broshuis B.V.

The EHETS trailer is designed to be pulled by the Oshkosh Heavy Equipment Transport (HET), allowing for transport of the heaviest tracked vehicles on European roadways.

“The ongoing conflict in Ukraine demonstrates the critical need for having rigorous logistics systems capable of delivering equipment and cargo across any terrain worldwide,” said Pat Williams, chief programs officer at Oshkosh Defense. “The EHETS trailer is a prime example of Oshkosh’s commitment to providing solutions that meet the demands of an evolving battlefield. Oshkosh and our partner Broshuis B.V. are honored to continue to provide this critical capability for the Soldier.”

Oshkosh was awarded the competitive five-year requirements contract in September 2022.

About

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

