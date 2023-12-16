Saturday, December 16, 2023
type here...

North Korea develops its own AWACS jet

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Russian A-100 plane

Recent satellite image analysis by Decker Eveleth from the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies indicates that North Korea might be converting an Il-76 aircraft into an airborne early warning and control system (AWACS)

The observations point towards the modification of a North Korean Il-76 transport aircraft at Pyongyang International Airport, suggesting a possible conversion into an airborne early warning and control system (AWACS) or airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft.

Eveleth highlighted that the Il-76 aircraft is already utilized by Russia as a primary platform for AWACS and AEW functions. The Russians also employ this platform for telemetry during missile tests, underscoring its multi-faceted utility.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Despite these observations, there’s currently no direct evidence indicating that Russia has transferred this sophisticated technology to North Korea. Such a development, if confirmed, could signal a significant leap in North Korea’s radar capabilities. Eveleth noted that for North Korea, venturing into AWACS technology would be a substantial endeavor, given the current state of their radar technology.

What makes this situation particularly noteworthy is that North Korea appears to be dedicating one of its few Il-76 aircraft to this potential transformation. The Il-76 holds a critical role in North Korea’s limited transport fleet, indicating the significance and priority assigned to this modification.

However, the assessment remains preliminary, and without further evidence, conclusions about the actual nature of the modifications and North Korea’s intent remain speculative.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian Bradley destroys column of Russian armored vehicles

Dylan Malyasov -
A Ukrainian M2A2 'Bradley' infantry fighting vehicle successfully destroyed an entire column of Russian light armored vehicles near Avdiivka. Aerial drone footage showcased the Ukrainian...

Ukrainian Soldiers commend Leopard-1 tanks in battle

Army

Russia strikes Ukraine with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles

Aviation

Russian army receives new batch of BMP-3 and BTR-MDM vehicles

Army

Russia develops new kamikaze drone boat

Maritime Security

Mack Defense lands deal for US Army truck prototypes

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.