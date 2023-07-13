Thursday, July 13, 2023
North Korea conducts test of nuclear-capable ICBM

By Dylan Malyasov

North Korean state TV screen grab

North Korea has successfully tested its latest intercontinental ballistic missile, the state-run Korean Central Television (KCTV) said Thursday.

Local media reported that the country successfully test-launched its Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Reporting on the latest test, state media called it a show of force against U.S. “aggression” and said the launch should “deter the dangerous military moves of the hostile forces.”

It also accused the U.S. and South Korea of plotting “the use of nuclear weapons against our state through the meeting of the US-south Korea ‘nuclear consultative group’” and this year’s Washington Declaration signed by the leaders of both countries.

It was North Korea’s first weapon test since June 15, when it fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), fired on a lofted trajectory from the North Korean capital area around 10 a.m., flew about 1,000 kilometers before falling into the East Sea.

Members of the NSC condemned Pyongyang for what they called a “grave violation” of U.N. resolutions and a “serious provocation” that threatens the peace and security of the world, the presidential office said in a statement.

“President Yoon said our and the U.S. militaries have maintained robust defense postures ready to respond to any threat from North Korea,” the office said. “He also stressed that North Korea should know that it will face stronger sanctions and other responses from the international community over its illegal development of nuclear arms and missiles.”

Yoon then told the military to intensify efforts to expand cooperation with Washington and Tokyo in intelligence-sharing and combined exercises to strengthen South Korea’s missile defense system.

The launch came at a time when the top generals of the three countries were meeting in Hawaii. Colonel Dave Butler, a spokesman for U.S. Chairman of the JCS General Mark Milley, told Reuters that the launch occurred at the conclusion of the meeting.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

