Mystery drone strikes Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl

By Dylan Malyasov
Reports emerged regarding an incident at the Russian oil refinery “Slavneft-YANOS” in Yaroslavl, where an unknown kamikaze drone crashed onto the premises.

The Militarnyi news agency cited Russian Governor Mikhail Yevraev, who said the facility’s electronic warfare system, designed to protect the refinery, suppressed the signals emitted by the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

There have been no reports of casualties or significant damage due to the drone crash. Law enforcement agencies and specialized services are currently on-site, investigating the incident.

Local telegram channels indicated that residents of Yaroslavl heard sirens early in the morning. According to SHOT telegram channel, the drone crashed at 6:39 AM, resulting in a minor fire that was promptly extinguished by refinery staff.

It’s noteworthy that this Russian refinery is situated northeast of Moscow, approximately 700 kilometers away from the Ukraine-Russia border.

Dylan Malyasov
