Mirage 2000 fighters help counter Russian air assault

For the first time, French-made Mirage 2000 delta-wing fighters have taken part in repelling a Russian air attack on Ukraine.

In the early hours of March 7, Russia launched a large-scale combined airstrike, targeting Ukrainian infrastructure with missiles and drones. Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted 34 missiles and 100 drones, preventing 86 unmanned aerial vehicles from reaching their intended targets.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack was countered using surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire teams from the Air Force and Ukraine’s defense forces. Fighter aircraft, including Mirage 2000s, were also deployed.

“The enemy’s air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Ukraine’s Defense Forces. Fighter aircraft were also engaged, including F-16s and Mirage 2000s. It is noteworthy that the French fighters, which arrived in Ukraine just a month ago, participated in combat operations for the first time,” the Ukrainian Air Force stated on social media.

Russian forces launched a coordinated strike using air-, land-, and sea-launched missiles against Ukrainian critical infrastructure, with a particular focus on the country’s gas production industry.

Preliminary data from Ukraine’s radar and air defense systems indicate that 261 aerial threats were detected and tracked, consisting of 67 missiles of various types and 194 attack drones and decoy UAVs.

Ukraine received its first Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets in early February, following an announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron in June 2024. These aircraft complement Ukraine’s growing fleet of Western-supplied jets.

Both the Mirage 2000-5 and F-16 are expected to play a key role in Ukraine’s air defense. The two aircraft are similarly capable of engaging aerial threats, including cruise missiles and drones. With two external fuel tanks, both jets can carry up to six air-to-air missiles, enhancing their ability to counter incoming attacks.