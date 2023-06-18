Microflown AVISA tests new gunfire locator

The Netherlands-based Microflown AVISA electronics company has developed, together with SPACELAB MX, a new acoustic gunshot localization system.

As noted by the company, the CASTLE-based acoustic gunfire locator was integrated into an armored vehicle with the Remote Weapon Station and successfully tested in Mexico.

The gunfire locator is a system that detects and conveys the location of gunfire or other weapon fire using acoustic and vibration sensors, as well as a combination of such sensors. These systems are used to identify the source and, in some cases, the direction of gunfire and/or the type of weapon fired.

The four molehill-shaped Acoustic Multi Mission Sensors that make up the CASTLE ensure that localizations will be made when driving under all angles of incoming direct fire. The CASTLE allows a high level of local signal processing, minimizing the bandwidth in the network.

The company says the gunfire locator can alert and cue any Remote Weapon Station quickly and accurately.