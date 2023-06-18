Sunday, June 18, 2023
type here...

Microflown AVISA tests new gunfire locator

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Image by Edwin Jansen

The Netherlands-based Microflown AVISA electronics company has developed, together with SPACELAB MX, a new acoustic gunshot localization system.

As noted by the company, the CASTLE-based acoustic gunfire locator was integrated into an armored vehicle with the Remote Weapon Station and successfully tested in Mexico.

The gunfire locator is a system that detects and conveys the location of gunfire or other weapon fire using acoustic and vibration sensors, as well as a combination of such sensors. These systems are used to identify the source and, in some cases, the direction of gunfire and/or the type of weapon fired.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The four molehill-shaped Acoustic Multi Mission Sensors that make up the CASTLE ensure that localizations will be made when driving under all angles of incoming direct fire. The CASTLE allows a high level of local signal processing, minimizing the bandwidth in the network.

The company says the gunfire locator can alert and cue any Remote Weapon Station quickly and accurately.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com

Executive Editor

About

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine