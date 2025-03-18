type here...

Mi-28 attack helicopter crashes in Russia

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter crashed in the Leningrad region during a scheduled training flight, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on March 18.

The crash resulted in the deaths of both crew members. According to the ministry, the helicopter went down in an uninhabited area, away from populated locations.

Local media sources also confirmed the fatalities, reporting that there were no additional casualties on the ground.

The Mi-28, commonly known as the “Havoc,” is a dedicated attack helicopter designed for combat operations in high-threat environments. Developed by the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant, it features a tandem two-seat cockpit, advanced avionics, and a heavily armored fuselage. The aircraft is primarily used for engaging ground targets, including tanks and armored vehicles, and is equipped with a 30mm Shipunov 2A42 autocannon, anti-tank guided missiles, and unguided rockets.

The helicopter is designed for all-weather, day-and-night operations. The Mi-28 is widely used by the Russian Armed Forces and has been deployed in various combat zones, including Syria and Ukraine.

The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed, and Russian authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Mechanical failure and pilot error are among the possible factors being considered.

