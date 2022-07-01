Macron announces new howitzers and armoured vehicles to Ukraine

President Emanuel Macron on Thursday confirmed France is sending additional 155mm artillery and armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

French President tweeted Friday evening that France will deliver swiftly equipment Ukraine needs to defend itself, including 6 more Caesar howitzers and a significant number of armoured vehicles.

“France, the allies and European partners are and will be there,” he said on Twitter.

According to some reports, like one from Defense Express, Parish will donate a fleet of VAB Armored Personnel Carriers to Ukraine.

The VAB is a wheeled armored vehicle and support vehicle designed and manufactured by Renault Trucks Defense (now called Arquus). It is a lightly armoured vehicle that provides infantry with basic protection against shrapnel and light infantry weapons.

VAB entered service in 1976 and around 5,000 were produced.