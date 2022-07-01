Friday, July 1, 2022
type here...

Macron announces new howitzers and armoured vehicles to Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Marco Dorow

President Emanuel Macron on Thursday confirmed France is sending additional 155mm artillery and armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

French President tweeted Friday evening that France will deliver swiftly equipment Ukraine needs to defend itself, including 6 more Caesar howitzers and a significant number of armoured vehicles.

“France, the allies and European partners are and will be there,” he said on Twitter.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to some reports, like one from Defense Express, Parish will donate a fleet of VAB Armored Personnel Carriers to Ukraine.

The VAB is a wheeled armored vehicle and support vehicle designed and manufactured by Renault Trucks Defense (now called Arquus). It is a lightly armoured vehicle that provides infantry with basic protection against shrapnel and light infantry weapons.

VAB entered service in 1976 and around 5,000 were produced.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine