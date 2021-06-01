Lockheed Martin, Embraer to participate in Ukrainian exhibition

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp and Brazilian planemaker Embraer will participate in Ukrainian aviation and defense exhibitions, according to a press release issued Monday by International Exhibition Centre.

Two global aerospace and defense leaders will showcase their latest defense solutions at the Arms and Security 2021 and Aviasvit ‐ XXI exhibitions, taking place in Kyiv, Ukraine, from Jun. 15 to 18, 2021.

Lockheed Martin is one of the largest companies in the aerospace, military support, security, and technologies industry. Familiar Lockheed products include the F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35 Lightning II and the C-130 Hercules, however, a greater percentage of Lockheed’s sales revenue comes from the Systems Integration and Space Systems sectors than from Aeronautics.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Lockheed Martin is the top-grossing defense firm in the world, the company generated $56,6 billion in annual revenue.

As to Embraer, it is the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial aircraft up to 150 seats with more than 100 customers from all over the world. Embraer military products include A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced trainer and the multi-mission KC-390 military airlift and some special aerial platforms.

The total number of participants is 332 enterprises, incl. 35 foreign companies from 13 countries (list of exhibitors at iec-expo.com.ua).

The strategic partner of the Arms and Security exhibition was Ukrspetsexport Group of Companies (Ukroboronprom Group of Companies), while the world aircraft building conglomerate Embraer (Brazil) became a strategic partner of the Aviasvit-XXI aerospace salon.