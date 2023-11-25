Journalist Andrey Tsaplyenko revealed that Ukrainian forces showcased the Leopard 1A5 tanks for the first time along one of the fronts, as reported on his Telegram channel.

Germany, in collaboration with its allies, has already provided Ukraine with several dozen Leopard 1A5 tanks. The vehicle boasts excellent optics and a 105mm cannon, but its armor is comparatively weak.

On the frontline, the Ukrainian Leopard 1 was observed without any additional protection, such as dynamic defense systems or grids to counter kamikaze drones, leaving concerns about its vulnerability.

As of today, Germany, working in conjunction with Denmark and the Netherlands, has already delivered 30 Leopard 1A5 Main Battle Tanks to Ukraine. Plans include the provision of over 130 more in the upcoming phases.

The appearance of these Leopard tanks signifies an enhancement in Ukraine’s armored capabilities along the frontline, although concerns persist regarding the vehicles’ vulnerability due to their limited armor.