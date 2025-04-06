Latvia to buy 42 ASCOD fighting vehicles from Spain

Latvia’s Ministry of Defense has signed an agreement with Spanish defense firm GDELS-Santa Bárbara Sistemas to purchase 42 ASCOD infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

According to Delfi, the contract—valued at €373 million ($408 million)—was signed earlier this year and will equip one battalion of the Latvian National Armed Forces’ mechanized infantry brigade.

The Ministry noted that should additional funding become available, other battalions may also be upgraded in the future.

Current plans prioritize platform compatibility across units, with officials considering the continued use of the ASCOD chassis to ensure operational consistency. The contract allows for discussions on acquiring more vehicles beyond the 42 already approved, which could lead to domestic assembly or local production in Latvia.

The Ministry said that 30% of the contract’s value is earmarked for Latvian industry, which may participate through technology transfers, component manufacturing, and support services.

Latvia’s current mechanized brigade operates CVR(T) reconnaissance vehicles acquired from the United Kingdom. The new ASCOD vehicles will replace these older systems, bringing enhanced firepower and protection to Latvian troops.

The ASCOD IFVs are equipped with NATO-standard Level 4 armor protection, a 30mm automatic cannon, anti-tank weapons, and advanced sensors and communication systems. Each vehicle is crewed by three and can transport up to six fully equipped soldiers.

The Ministry emphasized that the new vehicles will improve the Army’s ability to maneuver and operate effectively in modern combat scenarios.