Latvia buys 42 ASCOD fighting vehicles

The Latvian National Armed Forces have signed a €373 million ($387 million) contract with General Dynamics European Land Systems – Santa Bárbara Sistemas for the procurement of 42 ASCOD infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

The agreement, finalized on January 30, was signed by Latvian National Armaments Director Major General Andis Dilāns and Alejandro Page Hernandez, Vice President of the Spanish defense company.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds, who attended the signing ceremony, described the deal as a milestone in the mechanization of the Latvian Army’s Land Forces.

“Procurement of new and modern infantry fighting vehicles marks a new chapter in the mechanization of the Latvian Army’s Land Forces. At the same time, this is a great agreement for our national military industry, which will take part in the provision of new fighting vehicles,” said Spruds.

Alejandro Page Hernandez highlighted the collaboration with Latvia’s defense industry, stating:

“We are grateful that our ASCOD infantry fighting vehicle has been selected by the Latvian National Armed Forces as the winner of an international competition. We are looking forward to collaborating with the national defense industry to jointly strengthen Latvia’s military capabilities and to proudly deliver this great vehicle to our new customer.”

The ASCOD infantry fighting vehicles come equipped with NATO STANAG 4569 level four armor, an automatic cannon, anti-tank weapons, and machine guns, along with battlefield situational awareness technology. Each vehicle is manned by a three-person crew and has the capacity to transport and deploy six soldiers in full combat gear.

The procurement process began in early 2023, with multiple suppliers evaluated through a feasibility study and functional tests. The National Armed Forces conducted operational tests in autumn 2023, assessing the vehicles based on their performance, available equipment, cost, delivery timelines, and compatibility with Latvia’s defense industry engagement requirements.

Under Latvia’s State Defence Concept, the military aims to enhance firepower, anti-aircraft defense, coastal defense, long-range missile artillery, and drone capabilities. The acquisition of infantry fighting vehicles is a key component of Latvia’s NATO Capability Development Goals, reinforcing the country’s commitment to modernizing its armed forces and enhancing deterrence capabilities.

The ASCOD IFVs will provide the Latvian National Armed Forces with enhanced maneuverability, firepower, and protection, ensuring they can operate effectively in modern combat scenarios. As deliveries progress, the contract is expected to strengthen Latvia’s role in NATO’s regional defense strategy.