Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Latvia orders more Carl-Gustaf ammunition

By Dylan Malyasov
Picture source: Saab

Swedish company Saab has announced that it has received orders from the Latvian Ministry of Defense for ammunition for the Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle.

The order value is approximately SEK 185 million ($17.8 million).

The order is placed within a framework agreement between Saab and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) which enables Latvia to place orders for Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons and ammunition over a ten-year period.

“We are pleased to continue delivering our world-class ground combat capabilities to Latvia. This order will support the Latvian National Armed Forces’ ability to meet a wide range of challenges on the modern battlefield,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

Proven to deliver results on the battlefield, the Carl-Gustaf provides the effectiveness soldiers need. The wide range of ammunition types available for Carl-Gustaf makes it flexible and able to handle any situation on the battlefield, whether it is to destroy an armoured vehicle or structure, or illuminating the battlefield during night-time operations.

