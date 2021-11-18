L3Harris to upgrade U.S. Space Force’s first offensive weapon system

U.S. defense contractor L3Harris Technologies received a $125 million multi-year contract to produce space electronic warfare systems that safeguard U.S. military operations and warfighters.

According to a company news release, L3Harris will upgrade 16 Block 10.2 versions of v (CCS) operating in Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Vandenburg Space Force Base, Calif., Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and multiple international locations.

The CCS, first introduced in 2004, is a transportable space electronic warfare system that reversibly denies adversary satellite communications developed in partnership with L3Harris.

“Successful space operations depend on dominating the electromagnetic spectrum,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “Denying our enemies the ability to use their space assets protects U.S. warfighter operations.”

The current generation CCS Block 10.2, also developed by L3Harris, reached Initial Operating Capability in March 2020, making it the first offensive weapon system accepted by the US Space Force. L3Harris began development of the next-generation Meadowlands upgrade in 2019 under the Combat Mission Systems Support contract.

CCS Block 10.2 is the Space Force’s only ground-based space control platform providing warfighters with modular open-standards for electronic warfare.

As noted by the company, L3Harris is at the forefront of providing tools that enable or deny the electromagnetic spectrum in the contested environment. Meadowlands is just one of a number of capabilities offered by the company that protect U.S. forces and ensure any potential adversaries are at a disadvantage in the space domain.