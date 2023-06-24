Saturday, June 24, 2023
Kremlin plans to declare martial law in Russia

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Russian media reported that Kremlin is preparing to declare martial law. 

A source close to the presidential administration said President Vladimir Putin and the government are considering declaring martial law across Russia as the Wagner mercenary group threatens to march on Moscow.

Putin reportedly ordered Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to prepare for martial law in order to deter armed mercenary groups from storming administrative buildings in Moscow.

Earlier on Saturday, Putin said an armed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries was a “stab in the back” and that the group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had betrayed Russia, as he vowed to punish the dissidents.

Putin said those rebelling will be punished and that authorities have “received the necessary orders” to do so, with Moscow declaring an “anti-terror operation regime.”

“All those who consciously stood on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed rebellion, stood on the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, before the law and before our people,” Putin vowed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also signed a law permitting 30-day detentions for breaking martial law in places where it has been imposed, the state news agency reported.

 

