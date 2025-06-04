Kim’s 140mm mortars now used by Russian soldiers

North Korean 140mm towed mortars have been spotted in use by Russian forces, adding to a growing list of foreign-supplied weaponry now deployed in Moscow’s war effort.

The new mortar has a maximum range of 8,000 meters and a firing rate of 10–12 rounds per minute. The system requires a five-person crew and carries an 80-round ammunition load. Each mortar shell weighs 36.7 kilograms, including 3.52 kg of explosive filler.

The platform weighs 355 kg in transport and 230 kg in firing position, indicating a relatively light design for towed artillery in this caliber class.

The appearance of the new type of mortars follows earlier reports confirming the use of North Korean 60mm infantry mortars in Russian units.

According to Russian sources, the deliveries are part of an expanding military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang. However, concerns persist within Russian defense circles over continued dependence on non-standard ammunition calibers, which complicate logistics and require dedicated supply chains.

The introduction of the 140mm mortars highlights the persistent challenges facing Russia’s defense industry, which continues to struggle under the demands of sustained combat in Ukraine. As the conflict enters its fourth year, domestic production has failed to keep pace with battlefield consumption, particularly in categories such as artillery, munitions, and light infantry weapons.

In response, Russia has increasingly turned to foreign suppliers—including North Korea and Iran—not only for artillery shells and drones, but also for small arms and support systems. The reliance on these partners reflects Moscow’s urgent need to fill capability gaps, especially as international sanctions have disrupted its defense manufacturing supply chains.

The use of North Korean mortars on Russian soil underscores a sharp contrast with Russia’s pre-2022 position as one of the world’s leading arms exporters. Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian defense industry regularly supplied a wide range of platforms—including tanks, air defense systems, and aircraft—to customers worldwide. Now, it is turning outward for systems it once produced in volume.