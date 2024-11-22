type here...

Kazakhstan tightens security following Putin’s threat

By Dylan Malyasov
Kazakhstan has decided to enhance security measures in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent declaration about launching a new long-range missile strike against Ukraine.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government and security forces to take urgent actions to ensure the safety of military and civilian infrastructure amid growing regional tensions.

“The head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has given instructions to the Prime Minister, the head of the Presidential Administration, the heads of all security agencies, and regional governors to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of key military and civilian facilities in light of the escalating situation surrounding Ukraine,” Tokayev’s spokesperson Berik Uali wrote on Facebook.

Uali added that the situation within Kazakhstan remains under the direct oversight of the President. “For our country, the primary strategic goal is maintaining stability, peace, lawfulness, and order. Kazakhstan has repeatedly called for the cessation of military actions between the two Slavic nations through negotiations,” Uali stated.

Tokayev’s directive comes in the wake of Putin’s statement threatening to use the new “Oreshnik” RS-26 long-range ballistic missile against Ukraine. This move has heightened regional anxieties, prompting Kazakhstan to increase its vigilance over vital installations.

Kazakhstan, a neighboring country to Russia, has been cautious in its approach to the war between Russia and Ukraine, advocating for peaceful negotiations and a diplomatic resolution. However, with growing threats in the region, the Kazakh government is emphasizing preparedness to safeguard its own stability and security.

