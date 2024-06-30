Israeli military faces heavy losses of armored in Gaza

More than 500 Israeli armored vehicles have sustained damage in the Gaza Strip since the conflict began in October, according to a report by the Maariv newspaper.

The Hebrew-language daily indicated that dozens of these vehicles have been completely decommissioned and removed from service.

To address the damage, the Israeli military has established two logistics centers within Gaza to repair the vehicles affected during clashes with Hamas. The fighting commenced after Hamas conducted a cross-border incursion on October 7. In nearly nine months of conflict, more than 37,000 Palestinians have been killed.

The troops responsible for transporting the damaged vehicles are reportedly experiencing physical and mental fatigue. The report cautioned that if these troops are called upon to occupy southern Lebanon, they would be in a compromised condition. Tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border have escalated recently, raising fears of a broader conflict with Hezbollah.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has significantly depleted Israeli military resources, consuming far more weapons than anticipated. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government officials receive weekly updates on the status of military stockpiles to manage the situation.