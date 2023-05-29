Israel successfully tests C-Dome air defense

One of Israel’s largest defense firms on Monday confirmed a series of multi-system experiments in the various defense layers of the State of Israel’s air and missile defense array has been successfully completed.

According to a press release from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the naval version of the Iron Dome system, called the C-Dome, successfully hit several simultaneously-launched missile and drone representative targets coming from different directions and angles.

The C-Dome has successfully dealt with advanced threats to infrastructure and strategic assets in the ‘Exclusive economic zone (EEZ)’ of the State of Israel.

“By that we have successfully completed, together with the IDF Maritime Branch and the “Israel Missile Defense Organization” Directorate in the Directorate of Defense Research & Development of Israel’s Ministry of Defense – a series of interception tests of several systems, primarily the naval Iron Dome system, from the Sa’ar 6-class corvette against a variety of advanced threats,” the company said.

The naval configuration of the Iron Dome is a significant pillar in the self-defense and regional defense array of the defense ships and is a significant leap forward both for the existing capabilities in protecting the State of Israel’s assets and economic interests and for Israel’s naval superiority in the arena.