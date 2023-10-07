Saturday, October 7, 2023
type here...

Israel says it regains control of Re’im army base

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by יואב זיתון

The Israel Defense Forces said it regained control of the Re’im army base from Hamas militants.

According to local media reports, Israeli special forces have regained control of the Re’im military base in southern Israel, which houses the Gaza Division.

The base was captured by Palestinian militant group Hamas during its surprise attack on Saturday morning.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The IDF reported that it was fighting Hamas terrorists at 22 locations in southern Israel.

The military has been sweeping the towns where the terrorists infiltrated, reaching civilians who have been holed up for more than 12 hours.

Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, killing dozens and stunning the country.

The strength, sophistication and timing of the attack shocked Israelis. Hamas fighters used explosives to break through the border fence enclosing the long-blockaded Mediterranean territory, then crossed with motorcycles, pickup trucks, paragliders and speed boats on the coast.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian military receives new artillery systems

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian defense giant Rostec announced Thursday that Russian armed forces recently received its new Floks self-propelled artillery systems. "The handover of the Flocks to the Ministry of Defense is...

Hamas captures hundreds of Israeli military vehicles and tanks

Army

Russia wants to ramp up Su-34 combat jet production

Aviation

Tiny Ukrainian drone knocked out Russia’s new artillery system

Army

Hamas drone drops grenade on Israeli Merkava tank

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog