Israel says it regains control of Re’im army base

The Israel Defense Forces said it regained control of the Re’im army base from Hamas militants.

According to local media reports, Israeli special forces have regained control of the Re’im military base in southern Israel, which houses the Gaza Division.

The base was captured by Palestinian militant group Hamas during its surprise attack on Saturday morning.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The IDF reported that it was fighting Hamas terrorists at 22 locations in southern Israel.

The military has been sweeping the towns where the terrorists infiltrated, reaching civilians who have been holed up for more than 12 hours.

Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, killing dozens and stunning the country.

The strength, sophistication and timing of the attack shocked Israelis. Hamas fighters used explosives to break through the border fence enclosing the long-blockaded Mediterranean territory, then crossed with motorcycles, pickup trucks, paragliders and speed boats on the coast.