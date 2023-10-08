Sunday, October 8, 2023
type here...

Israel officially declares state of war following Hamas attacks

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
courtesy photo

The Israeli security cabinet voted last night to put the country officially at war, and it can carry out “significant military activities,” the Prime Minister’s Office announces.

The war “was forced on the State of Israel in a murderous terrorist assault from the Gaza Strip” on Saturday, the government statement said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed the country will “take mighty vengeance” for the attack by Palestinian militants.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The war declaration was taken in accordance with Article 40 of Israel’s Basic Law, the press office said. Israel does not have a written constitution, but its 13 Basic Laws serve a similar function.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already said the country was at war after Hamas terrorists infiltrated southern Israel, killing hundreds.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian military receives new artillery systems

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian defense giant Rostec announced Thursday that Russian armed forces recently received its new Floks self-propelled artillery systems. "The handover of the Flocks to the Ministry of Defense is...

Hamas captures hundreds of Israeli military vehicles and tanks

Army

Hamas drone drops grenade on Israeli Merkava tank

Army

Russia wants to ramp up Su-34 combat jet production

Aviation

Israel says it regains control of Re’im army base

Army

Israel’s tank with Trophy system fell into hands of Hamas militants

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog