Israel officially declares state of war following Hamas attacks

The Israeli security cabinet voted last night to put the country officially at war, and it can carry out “significant military activities,” the Prime Minister’s Office announces.

The war “was forced on the State of Israel in a murderous terrorist assault from the Gaza Strip” on Saturday, the government statement said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed the country will “take mighty vengeance” for the attack by Palestinian militants.

The war declaration was taken in accordance with Article 40 of Israel’s Basic Law, the press office said. Israel does not have a written constitution, but its 13 Basic Laws serve a similar function.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already said the country was at war after Hamas terrorists infiltrated southern Israel, killing hundreds.