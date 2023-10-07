Israel launches new wave of airstrikes on Hamas targets

The Israel Defense Forces said Saturday evening that it has launched a new wave of massive air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military says it is hitting targets belonging to the Hamas terror group in Gaza in response to an early morning surprise attack by Hamas.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) reported that its fighter jets struck military infrastructure in two multi-story buildings in the Gaza Strip used by senior Hamas terrorist operatives for carrying out terrorist activity.

In one of the buildings, the IAF struck the military offices of a number of units and arrays of the Hamas terrorist organization, including Hamas’s Intelligence headquarters, its weapons production offices and others belonging to senior Hamas terrorist organization leaders.

מטוסי קרב תקפו מוקדם יותר היום שני מבנים רבי קומות אשר שימשו את בכירי ארגון הטרור חמאס לביצוע פעולות טרור.

Also noted that the second building contained military offices used by the Hamas terrorist organization General Security Apparatus.