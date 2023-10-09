Israel continues to attack Hamas targets in Gaza Strip

The Israeli Air Force said on Monday that it continues to attack dozens of targets of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

“We will not stop until quiet is achieved for all residents of the State of Israel,” writing in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Air Force said in a release that its fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft and artillery struck over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

Seven Hamas command centers and an Islamic Jihad command center were struck.

חיל-האוויר ממשיך לתקוף מטרות של ארגוני הטרור ברצועה; בשעות הבוקר נתקפו מספר מוקדים אסטרטגיים כלי טיס של חיל-האוויר תקפו בשעות הבוקר מחסן אמצעי לחימה ופיר כניסה למנהרת טרור תת קרקעית בשטח הרצועה אשר משמשים את בכירי ארגון הטרור חמאס. pic.twitter.com/jgnc5TOw6v — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 9, 2023

“The IAF also struck numerous multi-story buildings, one of them, the residence of Ruhi Mashtaa, secretary of the Hamas and part of the organization’s decision-making group, contained a Hamas terror command center, from which he helped direct the infiltration into Israel,” the news release says.

A building that was operationally used by a senior operative of the Hamas terrorist organization’s naval forces was also targeted.

Two Hamas operational assets were struck by an aircraft, one of them was located inside a mosque. An Islamic Jihad asset located in a building in which terrorists operate and live was also targeted.