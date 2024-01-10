Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Iran strikes its own petrochemical complex during drill

By Dylan Malyasov
The accidental missile strike that rocked the Iranian strategic Chabahar Port stemmed from what is now understood to be a mishap during military drills.

According to reports, missiles launched from the Oman Sea by the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) accidentally targeted the Chabahar petrochemical complex.

The missiles veered off course and targeted the plant.

Eyewitnesses on the ground recounted the chaos that ensued after the strikes, highlighting that the petrochemical plant was engulfed in flames shortly after being hit.

Prior to this incident, conflicting reports emerged, initially suggesting that Iranian air defenses successfully intercepted unidentified missiles over the city. However, local authorities later refuted these claims, raising questions about the accuracy of early reports and adding to the confusion surrounding the situation.

The Chabahar is a significant port for Iranian trade and commerce, situated along the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime route for global oil transport.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

