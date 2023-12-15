Insitu’s Integrator drone aces GPS-guided munition drop tests

Insitu, a Boeing Company, showcases its latest feat with the successful launch of inert GPS-guided Shryke munitions from the Integrator Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS) in collaboration with Corvid and L3Harris Technologies.

This demonstration marks a milestone for the Shryke, developed by Corvid Technologies in partnership with L3Harris, known for its precision strike capabilities and versatility, offering Insitu a powerful addition to its sought-after strike options.

“Integrator delivered the munitions within 1-2 meters of the target in each test flight. We couldn’t have asked for a more successful demonstration,” expressed Kyle Bowen, Corvid Technologies Director of Business Development, thrilled with the successful demonstration.

Integrator, classified as a NATO Class 1 Small UAS (DoD Group 3 UAS), boasts an endurance exceeding 24 hours and supports up to 40lb of payload capacity. With multiple payload integration options, it allows customers to switch between various munitions and objectives as missions demand.

Justin Pearce, Insitu’s Vice President of Programs, Engineering & Flight, emphasized, “Pairing kinetics with Insitu’s proven endurance and range gives our customers flexibility in how they address a dynamic battlefield.”

The successful flight tests involved Integrator’s MIL-STD-1316 Electronic Safe and Arm Device (ESAD) from L3Harris, ensuring safe munitions deployment and recovery.

Steve Stasiak, General Manager at L3Harris Technologies, affirmed, “The ESAD was designed for applications that require a reliable arming and firing sequence with precise timing events, as well as vital personnel safety precautions.”

With a legacy spanning three decades, over 3,500 uncrewed aircraft produced, and more than 1.4 million operational flight hours, Insitu stands as a global leader, delivering cutting-edge capabilities to more than 35 countries.