Wednesday, June 2, 2021
type here...

India sent its newest howitzers to disputed frontier region of Ladakh

NewsArmy
By Min Cheol Gu
Modified date:

The Indian military has deployed its newest tracked 155mm howitzer guns to the disputed frontier region of Ladakh.

Indian bloggers on Jun. 1, reported that the Indian Army deployed K-9 Vajra tracked howitzers to the contested Ladakh border region between India and China.

The K9 is a 155mm self-propelled howitzer developed by Hanwha Defense for the Republic of Korea. The Vajra is a variant of the K9 specially designed for operation in the desert and high-altitude areas.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As noted by the company, it is the world’s most advanced self-propelled howitzer. The K9 boasts excellent performance with a long shooting range for fire combat and a fast firing speed for real-time, quick-focused fire power. It is a unit capable of quick displacement after shooting, and has excellent maneuverability and survivability.

The main weapon is the 155mm / 52 caliber gun. The K9 is capable of firing a burst rate of 3 rounds in less than 15 seconds and a maximum rate of fire of 6 to 8 rounds in a minute for three minutes. Sustained rate of fire is from 2 to 3 rounds a minute for one hour.

K9 Thunder protects the internal crew and onboard equipment against 155mm shell fragments, 14.5mm armor piercing shells and anti-personnel mines.

In NBC warfare situations, survivability is guaranteed with the on-board air purification system and gas masks for the crew.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Min Cheol Gu
Gu Min-Chul is a defense reporter, covering the Korean defense industrial base and all related issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

About us

Support

Subscribe

Get In Touch

© Defence Blog