Wednesday, July 12, 2023
India is ready to sell cruise missiles to Russia

By Dylan Malyasov
Defence Research and Development Organisation courtesy photo

Indian arms company BrahMos Aerospace has declared it wants to sell its BrahMos cruise missiles to Russia, according to the CEO Atul Dinkar Rane.

In an interview with The Week, the BrahMos Aerospace CEO said they have been continuously looking at Russia as a market for the BrahMos missiles.

“We have been continuously looking at Russia as a market for the BrahMos. If they had purchased it then, they would have had a lot of things to use in the current situation,” Rane told the newspaper in an interview.

The company’s CEO says that after the ongoing situation in Europe ends, the company might get some orders from Russia, especially for the air-launched cruise missile.

BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia, has developed what it calls the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile. The namesake missile is a ramjet-powered weapon that is fielded by India in air-, ground-, and ship-launched versions.

According to the U.S.-based Arms Control Association, the missile’s range is between 300 km (186 miles) and 500 km (310 miles), making it capable of hitting Islamabad from a northern Indian launch pad.

In addition, earlier in March 2022, one senior Pakistani security official told Reuters that the missile also has a potential nuclear-armed variant. Still, there is no evidence that such a version is currently in service.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog.

