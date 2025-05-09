India fires full air defense arsenal amid Pakistan strikes

India’s air defense network has been operating at full capacity in recent days, with a range of missile systems activated to counter waves of ballistic missile and drone attacks from Pakistan.

According to open-source imagery and social media reports, Indian forces have employed both cutting-edge and legacy systems in an effort to repel incoming threats.

Photos and videos circulating online show wreckage from various interceptor missiles, including remnants believed to be from 9M96E, Barak-8, and older S-125 systems.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Also spotted were fragments of what appears to be a refurbished R-73E air-to-air missile, likely launched from the Indian Air Force’s SAMAR-1 surface-to-air missile platform. These findings point to a high level of operational activity and engagement over recent days.

The Indian Army and Air Force have been using a layered air defense approach, integrating ground-based interceptors with combat air patrols. Fighter jets have played a crucial role in maintaining air superiority and responding to suspected threats deep in the airspace.

Despite the complexity of the air campaign, defense sources say that the majority of incoming threats were neutralized.

Barak-8 and S-400 missiles, both of which offer high maneuverability and precision against fast-moving aerial targets, were among the primary systems deployed. Meanwhile, the inclusion of older S-125 launchers reflects the demand for broad coverage across multiple sectors.

While Indian officials have not provided an official breakdown of interception rates or engagement success, visual evidence and defense watchers suggest that Indian air defense units were able to intercept most of the drone and missile attacks launched by Pakistan in recent days.