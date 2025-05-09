Remains of Indian S-400 missile found in Pakistan

Pakistan claims that its long-range air defense system intercepted an Indian S-400 missile over its territory.

According to statements circulating in Pakistani defense circles, the missile was a 40N6E, the longest-range interceptor deployed with India’s Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defense system.

The incident reportedly occurred near the town of Dinga in Pakistan’s Punjab province, following Indian Air Force activity in the vicinity of Adampur Air Base. Pakistani sources allege that the 40N6E missile was launched by India during an apparent attempt to engage incoming threats amid rising hostilities, but instead crossed into Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan’s HQ-9P air defense system, a Chinese-supplied platform comparable in role and design to the Russian S-300 series, was said to have engaged the Indian missile in what would be an unprecedented missile-versus-missile interception involving advanced surface-to-air systems.

As noted by regional analysts, if confirmed, the incident could mark the first known case of an HQ-9 system intercepting a missile launched by an S-400 battery, and one of the rare examples globally of SAM-on-SAM combat. However, no independent verification of the intercept has emerged.

Indian officials have not confirmed the use of the S-400 system in any recent operation. Meanwhile, speculation persists online over what the missile was targeting and why it may have veered off course into Pakistani territory.

Pakistani officials suggest the S-400 interceptor was possibly intended to engage one of several incoming targets during a retaliatory strike exchange, but miscalculated or missed, leading to its entry into Pakistani airspace.