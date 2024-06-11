Tuesday, June 11, 2024
type here...

Rheinmetall opens first joint production facility in Ukraine

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
courtesy photo

Rheinmetall, a global defense giant, has opened its first joint facility in Ukraine to repair and produce armored vehicles.

This venture is part of a partnership with Ukraine’s state-owned defense conglomerate, Ukroboronprom, aimed at strengthening the country’s military resilience and self-sufficiency.

The new facility is designed to expedite the repair and production of German-made military vehicles, enhancing Ukraine’s ability to maintain and deploy its armored fleet. The partnership will not only speed up the restoration of combat vehicles but also eventually enable the production of new equipment for Ukraine’s security and defense forces by Ukrainian technicians.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“This collaboration is a crucial step in integrating Ukrainian defense capabilities into the broader European defense framework, contributing to collective security in the European Union,” said Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine’s Minister for Strategic Industries. “The opening of this joint facility with Rheinmetall is a stride towards victory for Ukraine and a significant milestone in building the Arsenal of the Free World.”

The facility, staffed by Ukrainian specialists under the technical supervision of Rheinmetall representatives, is expected to enhance the operational readiness of Ukraine’s armed forces by providing rapid repair and maintenance services directly within Ukraine. “The opening of the first joint service center with Rheinmetall in Ukraine is critical for bolstering our defense capabilities. This will ensure quick repairs and maintenance of German equipment on Ukrainian soil, significantly increasing the effectiveness of our armed forces,” noted Dmytro Klimenkov, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense.

David Lomdzharia, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom, emphasized the importance of this partnership: “Developing a partnership with a leading global defense manufacturer like Rheinmetall reflects the high level of trust Ukroboronprom has earned from its Western counterparts. This trust results from the diligent work in developing our competencies, implementing corporate governance reforms, and building an anti-corruption infrastructure. These factors collectively make our company and its enterprises competitive, transparent, and attractive to foreign partners.”

This project is part of a broader collaboration program with Rheinmetall, creating new opportunities for Ukrainian defense forces. It ensures that after repairs and maintenance, equipment is swiftly returned to operational status. “The fact that this is happening in Ukraine demonstrates the confidence our international partners have in us, our professionalism, and the high potential of our domestic defense industry,” said Herman Smetanin, General Director of Ukroboronprom.

Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG, highlighted the strategic importance of the venture: “It is crucial for us to provide effective and reliable support to Ukraine. When it comes to supplying spare parts, our priority is ensuring maximum availability and rapid replenishment. To achieve this, we utilize existing channels of original manufacturers, process materials ourselves and with partners, and restore original supply chains while integrating local production in Ukraine.”

The German-Ukrainian joint venture “Rheinmetall Ukrainian Defense Industry LLC” (RHEINMETALL UDI) was officially registered on October 18, 2023, in Ukraine.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine strikes Russian S-400 in Crimea

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully targeted and struck modern Russian air defense systems in the occupied Crimea. The strikes hit an S-400 air defense system near...

Ukrainian Su-25s now armed with French Hammer bombs

Aviation

Ukraine’s Yak-52 trainer aircraft takes down Russian drones

Aviation

Saab develops compact radar module for Giraffe 1X

Army

US Army to receive next generation Abrams tank

Army

Mercedes-Benz expands defense portfolio with new Zetros 8×8

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.