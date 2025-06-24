Germany to buy Puma-turreted Boxer vehicles

Germany’s Ministry of Defense plans to purchase advanced Boxer RCT30 wheeled infantry fighting vehicles for its newly formed “Medium Forces” category in a deal worth approximately €3.9 billion ($4.5 billion), hartpunkt has reported, citing the federal government’s draft budget for 2025.

According to the report, funding will begin this year with €1.1 billion allocated for initial payments, likely intended to help the defense industry expand production capacity. Full series production is expected to begin after 2028, with the bulk of deliveries forecast from 2029 onward. Parliamentary approval of the required €25 million legislative submission may come before the Bundestag’s summer recess, sources said.

The number of vehicles to be procured has not been disclosed in the draft, but the German Army has previously indicated a requirement for 148 systems.

As hartpunkt reported earlier this year, the procurement will be executed through the European defense agency OCCAR, which could improve interoperability and reduce unit costs through joint procurement with partner nations. The Netherlands is also planning to purchase 72 Boxer variants under the same framework.

The Boxer RCT30, manufactured by KNDS Deutschland, combines the German Army’s proven Boxer vehicle platform with the unmanned RCT30 turret from the Puma infantry fighting vehicle. The turret is equipped with Rheinmetall’s stabilized 30mm MK 30-2/ABM autocannon, enabling accurate fire while stationary or on the move. It also features a twin launcher for MELLS anti-tank guided missiles (Spike LR/LR2) on the left turret flank.

As noted by hartpunkt, the system has been upgraded to support counter-drone operations—a growing battlefield requirement. The RCT30’s enhancements aim to provide layered protection for dismounted troops and the vehicle itself against small drones.

The new vehicle will also be the first Boxer variant in the Bundeswehr based on the Future Common Drive Module (FCDM), designed in coordination with other Boxer user nations to simplify logistics and production. The FCDM features a maximum payload of 40 tonnes, an upgraded suspension system, and a six-point mission module mounting structure—up from the current four-point layout. This ensures backward compatibility with existing mission modules while enabling improved modular flexibility.

KNDS has designed the new chassis to support both the 530 kW MTU 8V 199 TE20 diesel engine currently used by the Bundeswehr and the higher-output 600 kW TS21 engine from the UK Boxer program. The engines are fully interchangeable in operational conditions, allowing rapid replacement if needed.

The combat module—nicknamed “PuBo” (Puma-Boxer)—will reportedly share many internal features with the Puma, including a similar crew compartment volume to accommodate standard infantry equipment. It will also introduce enhancements such as the MUSS 2.0 soft-kill active protection system and a 360-degree situational awareness suite. It remains unclear whether the vehicle will feature secondary armament such as a TSWA system.

Additional requested features include twin rear hatches and a redesigned internal layout allowing more space for larger crew members, addressing limitations present in the Puma.

One unusual but practical upgrade is the integration of a basic field toilet solution into one of the six crew seats—an option already realized in the UK’s Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) Boxer variant. The solution uses a specially adapted seat with an opening and a chemical waste bag, allowing soldiers to manage long-duration operations without dismounting.