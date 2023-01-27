Friday, January 27, 2023
France orders AT4 light anti-armor weapon

By Colton Jones
Photo by David Wiggins

Swedish defense group Saab announced Thursday that it received an order in mid-December 2022 for the anti-armor weapon AT4 from the French Armament General Directorate (DGA).

According to a press release from Saab, the order value is approximately EUR 24 million ($26 million) and deliveries will take place in 2023.

As noted by the company, the order was booked in Q4 2022.

The AT4 family is a range of lightweight, man-portable, disposable weapons characterized by ease of use. AT4 can be used against tanks and heavy combat vehicles as well as threats in buildings and fortifications and to protect fixed installations, supply points and other vital assets.

“We are proud to yet again be chosen to deliver our world-class single-shot AT4 system to France. Our future-ready AT4 will ensure the French armed forces have the necessary firepower to give them the advantage on the battlefield,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab´s business area Dynamics.

France has previously ordered Saab’s AT4CS ER (Extended Range), the AT4CS HE (High Explosive) and the AT4CS AST (Anti-Structure). The AT4 family is known as the Roquette NG (Nouvelle Génération) in France.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

