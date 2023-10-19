France deploys Rafale fighter jets to Romania

Three French Rafale fighter jets have deployed to Romania for an Agile Combat Employment operation, providing vital support to NATO’s Air Shielding mission in the region.

According to the official press release, these highly advanced fighter jets are set to engage in joint training exercises with the Romanian Air Force and bolster the French MAMBA air defense system stationed in Romania.

“At the request of the Romanian and NATO authorities, the French Air and Space Force operates three of its Rafale fighter jets out of Fetesti Air Base from October 16 to 22 to conduct air defense missions in close collaboration with the Romanian Air Force and the French MAMBA surface-based air defense system deployed at Capu Midia,” said Colonel Pierre Gaudilliere, spokesperson of the French joint defense staff.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The deployment of the Rafale fighter jets underscores France’s unwavering commitment to NATO’s collective defense objectives and its dedication to safeguarding the security and integrity of alliance member states.

“Through our support for NATO Air Shielding missions and contribution to the enhanced Vigilance Activities, France is fully committed to the security of the Allies,” Colonel Gaudilliere added.

During their stay, the French Rafale will conduct a variety of advanced training drills with the Romanian F-16 fighters, demonstrating cohesion and interoperability among Allies.

With their cutting-edge capabilities in air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, the Rafale jets are poised to enhance NATO’s air defense capabilities in the region, further reaffirming the alliance’s commitment to deter potential threats and maintain peace and stability.