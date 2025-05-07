type here...

Finnish F/A-18 fighter jet crashes near Rovaniemi airport

By Dylan Malyasov
File photo by Ian Valley

A Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed near Rovaniemi Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to the Finnish Air Force, the accident occurred around 10:50 a.m. local time. The pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft and has been located, the service said in a brief statement.

No civilian casualties have been reported.

Reporters from Finland’s public broadcaster Yle, who were working nearby, reported seeing a large plume of smoke rising near the airport around 11:00 a.m. The smoke reportedly began to dissipate about ten minutes later.

The Finnish Air Force has not yet released information on the cause of the crash or the exact condition of the aircraft. The incident coincided with a high-profile defense event, as Rovaniemi was set to host a meeting of defense ministers on May 7. According to Yle, the gathering was canceled following the crash.

Multiple rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, with operations coordinated by local emergency services and the Finnish military. Authorities have secured the area for investigation and are expected to provide further details following a preliminary assessment.

The Hornet involved is part of Finland’s aging fleet of multirole fighters, originally acquired in the 1990s. The country is currently in the process of transitioning to the F-35A Lightning II, with deliveries expected to begin in the coming years as part of a broader modernization effort.

