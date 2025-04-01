Elbit wins $130M rocket deal with European customer

Elbit Systems Ltd has signed a new contract valued at approximately $130 million to provide advanced rocket munitions for its Precise and Universal Launching System (PULS) to a European customer, the company announced Tuesday.

The agreement will be carried out over a three-year period and includes multiple rocket types designed to extend tactical and strategic reach.

According to a press release from Elbit Systems, the contract includes the delivery of training rockets as well as operational munitions such as the ACCULAR, which has a range of up to 35 kilometers; the EXTRA, with a range of up to 150 kilometers; and the long-range Predator Hawk, capable of reaching targets up to 300 kilometers away.

The company says the munitions will support existing PULS platforms, enhancing the customer’s ability to conduct precision strike missions across varying distances. Elbit describes the PULS as a highly adaptable artillery rocket system that can launch a wide range of guided and unguided munitions from a single platform. Its modular design allows for rapid reconfiguration and sustained effectiveness in complex operational environments.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land, said in a statement, “We are proud to have been awarded this contract to deliver training rockets and operational precision guided rockets to an additional European customer for its PULS launchers. This achievement underscores the increased demand both in Europe and globally for the PULS system, its state-of-the-art capabilities and broad range of rocket munitions.” He added, “As European nations continue to enhance their defense capabilities, the selection of PULS reaffirms its strategic value in modern battlefield scenarios.”

The sale follows a series of recent PULS procurements by European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark, as militaries across the continent continue to invest in long-range precision fire capabilities.

Elbit Systems has not disclosed the name of the customer involved in the latest agreement.