Egypt unveils new multiple rocket launcher

The Egyptian Ministry of Military Production has debuted its inaugural domestically manufactured multiple-launch rocket system, named Raad 200 or Thunder 200, at the EDEX 2023, an international defense exhibition held in Cairo.

The Raad 200 represents a significant leap in Egypt’s pursuit of military self-reliance, comprising more than 65% locally sourced components. It stands as a testament to the country’s growing indigenous defense capabilities, marking a milestone in its strategic defense initiatives.

Mounted on an armored tracked vehicle, the Raad 200 showcases good mobility capabilities, boasting speeds of up to 45 km/h. This rocket launcher, designed for versatility and firepower, adds a substantial asset to Egypt’s military arsenal, capable of striking targets up to 40 kilometers away.

According to Mohamed Salah El-Din, the Egyptian Minister of Military Production, the development of Raad 200 was a collaborative endeavor among various entities within the ministry. This concerted effort has resulted in the creation of a cutting-edge multiple launch rocket system that aligns with Egypt’s military modernization goals.

The Raad 200, an upgraded iteration of the aging ATS-59G, maintains the crew cabin positioned at the front of the tracked chassis, while the rocket pod launchers are situated at the rear. Its standard configuration involves two pods, each equipped with fifteen 122mm tube launchers arranged in three rows of five.

This state-of-the-art artillery system boasts the capability to launch both guided and unguided 122mm rockets and missiles. Its ammunition range encompasses standard 122mm High Explosive (HE) rocket shells, including the BRE1 122mm HE rocket shells, with an impressive maximum range of 40 kilometers.

The introduction of the Raad 200 signifies Egypt’s commitment to fostering local innovation in defense technology, showcasing its ability to independently develop sophisticated military hardware.