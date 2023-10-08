Dozens of Israeli fighter jets struck Hamas targets

The Israel Defense Forces said that “dozens” fighter jets have struck near the Gaza border fence in Beit Hanun.

According to an IDF statement, Israeli forces continued efforts to clear terrorists from a number of Israeli towns and bases on the second day of the war.

The Israeli Air Forse also confirmed that during the last hour, its fighter jets struck three military headquarters belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

“Military headquarters belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization used for directing terror were struck, as well as military headquarters belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization that were used during recent operations, and additional military headquarters belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization that were used by the terrorist organization’s rocket forces,” writing in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

”Swords of Iron” IDF: During the last hour, IDF fighter jets struck three military headquarters belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/ruzYf0agEt — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 8, 2023

Furthermore, Israeli armed drones struck a number of terrorist squads in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip overnight.

“Three terrorists attempting to approach the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip were thwarted. In addition, seven terrorists were thwarted in Kibbutz Kfar Aza,” the Air Force said.

A short while ago, the IAF struck ten Hamas terrorist organization targets; the targets were located in multi-story buildings used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/XiyXrzbSk6 — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 8, 2023

Also added that as part of the IAF’s ongoing operational activity, hundreds of terrorists who invaded Israel have been thwarted.