Sunday, October 8, 2023
type here...

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets struck Hamas targets

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Israeli Air Force

The Israel Defense Forces said that “dozens” fighter jets have struck near the Gaza border fence in Beit Hanun.

According to an IDF statement, Israeli forces continued efforts to clear terrorists from a number of Israeli towns and bases on the second day of the war.

The Israeli Air Forse also confirmed that during the last hour, its fighter jets struck three military headquarters belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Military headquarters belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization used for directing terror were struck, as well as military headquarters belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization that were used during recent operations, and additional military headquarters belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization that were used by the terrorist organization’s rocket forces,” writing in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Furthermore, Israeli armed drones struck a number of terrorist squads in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip overnight.

“Three terrorists attempting to approach the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip were thwarted. In addition, seven terrorists were thwarted in Kibbutz Kfar Aza,” the Air Force said.

Also added that as part of the IAF’s ongoing operational activity, hundreds of terrorists who invaded Israel have been thwarted.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian military receives new artillery systems

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian defense giant Rostec announced Thursday that Russian armed forces recently received its new Floks self-propelled artillery systems. "The handover of the Flocks to the Ministry of Defense is...

Hamas captures hundreds of Israeli military vehicles and tanks

Army

Hamas drone drops grenade on Israeli Merkava tank

Army

Russia wants to ramp up Su-34 combat jet production

Aviation

Israel says it regains control of Re’im army base

Army

British Army receives first Archer howitzer

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog