Donated Australia’s Bushmaster armored vehicles headed to Ukraine

The Australian Government confirmed on Friday that it has provided further support to the Government of Ukraine by gifting 20 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles, including two ambulance variants, to aid the Government of Ukraine’s response to Russia’s unrelenting and illegal aggression.

Australia’s response follows a direct request from President Zelenskyy during his address to a joint sitting of the Parliament of Australia on 31 March 2022.

The Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle was built in Australia to provide protected mobility transport, safely moving soldiers to a battle area prior to dismounting for close combat. The Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle is well suited to provide protection to the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and Ukrainian civilians against mines and improvised explosive devices, shrapnel from artillery and small arms fire.

The 20 vehicles have been painted olive green to suit the operating environment.

Additionally, a Ukrainian flag is painted on either side with the words “United with Ukraine” stencilled in English and Ukrainian to acknowledge our commitment and support to the Government and people of Ukraine. The ambulances will have the traditional red cross emblem.

The Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles will be fitted with radios, a global positioning system and additional bolt-on armour increasing their protection.