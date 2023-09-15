Denmark takes delivery of first four F-35 fighter jets

The first four Danish F-35 fighter jets landed in Denmark at Skrydstrup Air Base on Thursday.

“This marks the beginning of a new era for the Danish Air Force and the defense of Denmark,” the country’s Armed Forces said in a release.

The fighter jets were en route for two days from their base in the USA via a stopover in the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean.

Denmark has bought a total of 27 F-35 fighter jets to replace the F-16 fighter jets.

The F-35 is more than just a fighter jet. The F-35 is a sensor platform that can lift Danish combat power into a whole new league – both in the air, but also on the ground with the Army and at sea with the Navy, so that everyone can benefit from the aircraft’s information and get an unprecedented overview of the battlefield.

The F-35 strengthens national security, enhances global partnerships and powers economic growth. It is the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft in the world, giving pilots an advantage against any adversary and enabling them to execute their mission and come home safe.

As adversaries advance and legacy aircraft age, the F-35 is critical to maintaining air dominance for decades to come.