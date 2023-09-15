Friday, September 15, 2023
type here...

Denmark takes delivery of first four F-35 fighter jets

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Tue Skals

The first four Danish F-35 fighter jets landed in Denmark at Skrydstrup Air Base on Thursday.

“This marks the beginning of a new era for the Danish Air Force and the defense of Denmark,” the country’s Armed Forces said in a release.

The fighter jets were en route for two days from their base in the USA via a stopover in the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Denmark has bought a total of 27 F-35 fighter jets to replace the F-16 fighter jets.

The F-35 is more than just a fighter jet. The F-35 is a sensor platform that can lift Danish combat power into a whole new league – both in the air, but also on the ground with the Army and at sea with the Navy, so that everyone can benefit from the aircraft’s information and get an unprecedented overview of the battlefield.

The F-35 strengthens national security, enhances global partnerships and powers economic growth. It is the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft in the world, giving pilots an advantage against any adversary and enabling them to execute their mission and come home safe.

As adversaries advance and legacy aircraft age, the F-35 is critical to maintaining air dominance for decades to come.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian artillery hunts Russian kamikaze drone crews

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian artillery is hunting Russian drone crews that launch and operate Lancet loitering munition, known popularly as "kamikaze drone." Lancet kamikaze drones have a significant impact...

Slovak firm develops new self-propelled howitzer

Army

Ukrainian Forces successfully hit shipyard in Russian-occupied Crimea

Maritime Security

BAE Systems’ AMPV tracked vehicle makes its international debut

Army

Russian Su-24 strike jet crashes, killing two

Aviation

Ukrainian special forces seized Russia’s modern radar system

Maritime Security

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog