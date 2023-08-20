Denmark joins Netherlands to send more F-16s to Ukraine

Denmark has joined the Netherlands to deliver more F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine.

Denmark will donate 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Sunday, hours after a similar offer from the Netherlands.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited the Skrydstrup air base, where it confirmed that Denmark had agreed to provide F-16s.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“It makes me proud that Denmark, together with the Netherlands, will donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine’s fight for freedom against Russia and its senseless aggression. Denmark’s support for Ukraine is unwavering, and with the donation of F-16 aircraft, Denmark is now leading the way,” Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said in a statement.

Conditions for the transfer include training Ukrainian personnel, setting up infrastructure and logistics, and receiving the necessary authorization, it said.

The offer came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited both countries.