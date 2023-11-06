Ukrainian forces to get new rifles designed in France

The French company Cybergun has entered into a €36 million ($38,6 million) contract for the supply of weaponry to Ukraine.

The framework agreement was signed between Cybergun’s subsidiary, Verney-Carron Defense, and the Ukrainian state-owned enterprise “Ukrspetsexport.”

This landmark agreement encompasses the delivery of 10,000 assault rifles, 2,000 sniper rifles, and 400 grenade launchers to Ukraine.

The planned timeline for the initial serial deliveries, subject to Verney-Carron obtaining the necessary import-export permits between France and Ukraine, is set to begin six months after the signing of the framework contract.

The delivery process is expected to span a duration of 10 months, allowing Verney-Carron to align its production capacities with the specified volumes. This collaborative effort signifies an important step towards bolstering Ukraine’s security and defense infrastructure.

This arms deal carries significant implications for Ukraine’s defense and security landscape, serving as a testament to international partnerships and the commitment to strengthening Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.