Chinese-made air defense system debut in Namibia

Namibia has joined a growing number of African countries turning to China for modern air defense capabilities.

During a recent military parade, Namibian forces unveiled the FB-6A short-range air defense system, mounted on a Shaanxi SX2190 rugged off-road truck chassis.

The FB-6A, developed by China, is modeled conceptually after the U.S. Army’s AN/TWQ-1 Avenger SHORAD system. It features two primary components: a radar vehicle responsible for target acquisition and tracking, and a launcher vehicle equipped with short-range surface-to-air missiles. In standard configuration, a full FB-6A battery includes a command post and up to eight missile launchers, although the launcher can also operate independently, albeit with reduced response speed and accuracy.

The system is designed to intercept low-flying aircraft and drones at ranges between 500 and 6,000 meters, with a maximum engagement altitude of 4,500 meters. Each launcher vehicle can be integrated into a broader command-and-control network or used in isolated deployments to defend key assets.

Namibia’s acquisition follows similar developments across the region. As previously reported in May, Nigeria is exploring the procurement of the Sky Dragon medium-range air defense system, also developed by China. The Nigerian Air Force has prioritized expanding its ground-based air defense capability amid evolving aerial threats.

Additionally, Chad has reportedly received two FK-2000 air defense systems, supplied by the United Arab Emirates. Local sources indicate the UAE acquired the systems from China and transferred them to Chad as part of ongoing military assistance programs.

China’s role as a defense supplier in Africa continues to expand, particularly in the air defense sector, where cost-effective alternatives to Western systems are in high demand.