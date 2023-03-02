China sends 21 warplanes to Taiwan’s air defense zone

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said that the Chinese military had sent dozens of military aircraft and four ships toward Taiwan.

In a statement on Thursday, the Taiwanese defense ministry said 29 People’s Liberation Army aircraft and 4 People’s Liberation Army Navy vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m. on 2 March.

“The R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities,” the news release says.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Among the Chinese planes were 17 J-10 fighter jets and four J-16 fighters that had entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for over a year of repeated missions by China’s air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its ADIZ.

China’s military has often used extensive military exercises to demonstrate force in response to U.S. government actions supporting Taiwan.