Thursday, September 30, 2021
China announces plan to build new carrier-based fighter jet

By Min Cheol Gu
The Aviation Industry Corporation of China, better known as AVIC, said on Wednesday it was launching a project to build a next-generation, twin-engines, carrier-borne fighter jet.

As noted by the company, the first prototype of a future carrier-borne stealth fighter will be debuted later this year.

The official media of China Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC) also released video footage that showing a model and an artist’s rendering of a planned fighter jet. The new fighter will be twin-tailed, twin-engine, mid-wing design aircraft.

The future carrier-based fighter is intended to provide advanced defense capabilities in close-air support, aerial bombing and air interdiction operations. It can also perform suppression of enemy air defenses.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Min Cheol Gu
Gu Min-Chul is a defense reporter, covering the Korean defense industrial base and all related issues.

