Canadian military receives initial batch of new ACSV vehicles

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo courtesy of the Canadian Armed Forces

The Canadian Army has received the first four new Armoured Combat Support Vehicles (ACSVs).

The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defense, and General Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defense Staff, visited Garrison Petawawa where the first four new ACSVs were officially accepted by the Canadian Army.

“The members of the Canadian Armed Forces deserve modern equipment that gets the job done. These new Armoured Combat Support Vehicles will serve our members well at home and abroad, enabling them to protect Canada and support our Allies. I thank the hundreds of Canadian workers involved in building these vehicles – and reaffirm our commitment to investing in our military while creating good jobs for Canadians,” said the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defense.

These ACSVs represent the inaugural batch of 360 that will be delivered to the Canadian Army in the coming years. The first four vehicles are designed as ambulances, outfitted with medical supplies and an internal layout conducive to treating a wide range of injuries.

Acquired through the Armoured Combat Support Vehicle project, these vehicles are poised to modernize and bolster the Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) combat support fleet. They will equip the Canadian Army with the essential tools to undertake operations within Canada and overseas. These versatile vehicles serve numerous roles on the battlefield, including troop transport, command vehicles, electronic warfare, mobile repair, and various combat engineering tasks. They prioritize the crew and payload protection and offer high maneuverability.

“This project highlights investments in Canada’s domestic supply chain, and the importance of supporting good middle-class jobs. Welcoming the first ambulance variant of the Armoured Combat Support Vehicle supports our commitment in ensuring members of our Canadian Armed Forces have the modern equipment they need to do their jobs and keep Canadians safe,” said the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

Apart from enhancing military capabilities, this procurement contributes significantly to Canada’s economy. It is part of a $2 billion investment in partnership with General Dynamics Land Systems – Canada, supporting 1,975 jobs annually across the country and contributing $250 million to Canada’s Gross Domestic Product over an eight-year span.

The ambulance variant marks the first batch of eight to be received by the Canadian Army under the ACSV project. Training for both vehicle maintainers and operators is scheduled to commence this month.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

