Friday, December 8, 2023
Bulgarian parliament greenlights BTR-60 shipment to Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Matthew Keeler

The Bulgarian Parliament triumphed over President Rumen Radev’s veto by a vote of 162 in favor, reinstating the law ratifying the Agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the free transfer of armored vehicles.

The agreement, initially signed in Sofia on August 8, 2023, and in Kyiv on November 13, 2023, has sparked significant political debate within Bulgaria.

President Radev, known for his pro-Russian stance, employed his veto power to send back to Parliament the legislation ratifying the agreement for Bulgaria to provide Ukraine with 100 outdated BTR-60 armored personnel carriers.

Furthermore, with 147 votes in favor, Parliament approved a resolution to provide Ukraine with additional military aid. This aid consists of obsolete or surplus portable anti-aircraft missile systems and various types of anti-aircraft missiles currently in the arsenal of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, intended to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

During the Defense Strategic Review, the Defense Minister was tasked with identifying surplus weaponry and equipment necessary to equip military formations during wartime, preparing proposals for their transfer to Ukraine.

The resolution specifically outlines the Defense Ministry’s responsibility to take necessary measures to support a coalition of countries, within Bulgaria’s capabilities, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force, especially in utilizing F-16 aircraft. This includes joint exercises and utilization of the country’s airspace.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

