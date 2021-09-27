Bulgaria warns Russia it could cancel MiG-29 service deal

Bulgaria might cancel a $165 million contract with Russia for maintenance and repair services of the country’s Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets, according to local media.

On September 24, 2021, Monitor.bg reported that the Bulgarian military department intends to finally terminate the contract with Russia, the reason is called “violation of the timing of the relevant work”

Earlier, Bulgaria signed a deal with RKS-MiG, the aircraft’s manufacturer, to repair Russian-made aircraft for a total of 275 million leva (165 million dollars), but the work was partially curtailed.

It is assumed that in the near future the official Sofia will conclude new contracts to perform maintenance and servicing works on the Russian-built fighter. At the moment, enterprises from Ukraine and Belarus have expressed their interest in carrying out repair work.