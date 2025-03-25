Boeing’s MQ-28 drone hits 100 test flights

Boeing announced that its MQ-28 program, developed in partnership with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), has completed 100 test flights.

In a social media post on Monday, Boeing said: “100 flights! Our MQ-28 program, in partnership with Royal Australian Air Force, has notched up 100 test flights. Together we’re leading the way in advancing a critical Collaborative Combat Capability for Australia and its allies.”

The MQ-28, also known as the “Ghost Bat,” is an unmanned combat aerial vehicle designed to operate alongside crewed fighter aircraft. Developed under the Loyal Wingman concept, the platform is intended to provide a range of missions including surveillance, electronic warfare, and tactical strikes, acting as a force multiplier on the battlefield.

According to earlier details provided by Boeing, the MQ-28 is capable of semi-autonomous operations and integrates a modular design, allowing it to carry various mission-specific payloads. The aircraft was designed and developed in Australia, making it the first military combat aircraft developed in the country in over half a century.

While Boeing did not release specific information on the content of the 100 test flights, the milestone signals steady progress in the program’s maturity and operational readiness. The company has previously indicated that testing includes a variety of flight profiles and scenarios to validate performance and control in contested environments.

The MQ-28 program has drawn attention from multiple allied nations seeking to integrate advanced unmanned systems into their air forces. Australia’s investment in the platform also reflects a broader regional effort to adapt to evolving airpower dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, particularly amid concerns over Chinese military expansion.

The aircraft, manufactured by Boeing Australia and operated by the Royal Australian Air Force, is part of an expanding global focus on collaborative combat aircraft that can support manned fighters with greater range, flexibility, and survivability.

Boeing says the MQ-28 is a step forward in building affordable, scalable autonomous systems that enhance operational capability without increasing pilot risk.