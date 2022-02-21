Boeing secures $104M contract for AH-6 light attack helicopters for Thailand

Aerospace giant Boeing has been awarded a $103,7 million contract to provide AH-6 light attack helicopter for Thailand, which is part of agreement the U.S. government made for Foreign Military Sales.

The U.S. Department of Defense contracted Boeing to supply the AH-6 light attack helicopter Thailand on last week.

Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2025.

Boeing says the AH-6 is a highly capable light attack / armed reconnaissance helicopter specifically designed with superior performance characteristics and flexible, easily configurable mission equipment ideal for Light Attack, Precision Attack, Anti-armor, Close Combat Attacks, Reconnaissance, Security & Escort, Troop Insertion/Extraction, Combat Search & Rescue.

The AH-6’s mission computer processes large amounts of data and shares information across all aircraft systems quickly. It also increases safety, improves and aids rapid decision making, enhances situational awareness, reduces pilot workload and decreases aircraft life cycle support costs.